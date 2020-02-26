

Carmen Bonaparte

February 22, 1930 - February 15, 2020



Carmen Bonaparte transitioned peacefully at home on February 15, 2020 after a short illness.

Nina, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her daughter, Greta Bonaparte of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her brother Jose Martinez of Annecy, France; her cousin Tina Heydel of Nengy, France; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends throughout the United States and Europe.

A Celebration of Carmen's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Marshal-March Funeral Home located at 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.