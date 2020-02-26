The Washington Post

CARMEN BONAPARTE

Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Carmen Bonaparte  
February 22, 1930 - February 15, 2020  

Carmen Bonaparte transitioned peacefully at home on February 15, 2020 after a short illness.
Nina, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her daughter, Greta Bonaparte of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her brother Jose Martinez of Annecy, France; her cousin Tina Heydel of Nengy, France; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends throughout the United States and Europe.
A Celebration of Carmen's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Marshal-March Funeral Home located at 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
