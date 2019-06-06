

CARMEN B. CUVA (Age 71)



Passed away on May 18, 2019 after battling cancer and other complications. She was born on April 9, 1948 in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany to William and Ursula "Pinky" Tippins. The family moved to the United States and settled in Virginia, she went on to graduate from Groveton High School in Fairfax County. She was an avid baker and crafter, lived for traveling and spending quality time with family. Carmen was a loyal and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband Richard of 35 years; siblings William (Linda) Tippins, Dixie (Roger)Jonsson; children Leslie (Joe) and RJ (Lisa); grandchildren Joey, Rocky and Leo; nephews and niece Chris (Jess), Eric, Hunter (Kayt), Ursula (Nathan), Tristan (Sam); and four grand nephews and nieces.

Carmen requested a private memorial service. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her over the last 18 months.