CARMEN GRAVES
Carmen J. Wilson Graves (Age 66)  
A retired postal worker, transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her Lanham, MD home following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Randy L. Graves, daughters, Shannon D. Jones (Willie A.) and Monica Graves-Thompson (Juan); and grandson Donovan J.W. Thompson. Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. Burial: Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd., Waldorf, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Service
09:30 - 11:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
