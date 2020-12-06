Or Copy this URL to Share



Carmen J. Wilson Graves (Age 66)

A retired postal worker, transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her Lanham, MD home following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Randy L. Graves, daughters, Shannon D. Jones (Willie A.) and Monica Graves-Thompson (Juan); and grandson Donovan J.W. Thompson. Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. Burial: Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd., Waldorf, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store