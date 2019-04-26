CARMEN GILLMORE SCOTT
Carmen Gillmore Scott of Washington, DC departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. She is survived by sisters, Jacqueline Gillmore Daughtry-Miller and Danielle Gillmore Johnson; nephew, Robert "Malik" Daughtry; grandnieces, Daysha Malia and Madison and a host of relatives and friends. Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, 2021 Rhode Island Ave., NE, Washington, DC. Viewing 10 a.m. Mass 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.