CARMEN CAMPBELL WOINGUST
(Age 89)
Beloved wife, sister, aunt and friends, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Wheaton, MD. She had a distinguished career as a demonstration Teacher and Assistant Principal in DC Public Schools. She will be greatly missed by many including her stepson, Norman S. Woingust; son-in-law, Aaron Barnes; sisters, Paulina Weinstein and Fabia Smith
; nieces, Sylvia and Yvonne Branchcomb. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman E, Woingust; daughter, Carmen "Candy" and brother, Ignacio Smith. Interment Gate Of Heaven Cemetery Silver Spring, MD . Arrangements by McGuire.