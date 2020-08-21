

Carol Griffiths Acree

Died peacefully on August 14, 2020 in Washington, DC after a full and vibrant life. Born Carol Ann Griffiths in 1943 in Salisbury, England, she was the eldest child of the late Col. A.N. (Todge) Griffiths and Doris Ann Fairley. She is predeceased by two brothers, David Griffiths and Nick Griffiths, both of the U.K. Carol came to the United States in 1963 and became a U.S. citizen in 1976. After initially working for the British Embassy and the World Bank she worked for the law firm Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) for over 40 years where she first ran an administrative department and later worked as a legal secretary. She retired in 2009. Carol is survived by her husband of 41 years, Darrell Acree, their son, Alex and daughter-in-law, Paola, three beloved grandchildren, Achilles, Martyn and Seren Acree, and two nieces and two nephews in the U.K. We will miss her zest for life, determination, sense of humor, quick wit, compassion, way with words and love of gardening and knitting. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Capital Caring Health or Central Union Mission. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced.



