Carol Rae Anderson
Carol Anderson departed this life to join her beloved husband Kevin on November 20, 2019, while in hospice at Providence Hospital. She was comforted by her siblings as well as her church family and close friends. A long-time resident of Capitol Hill, Carol was an advocate for good community fellowship and a skilled communicator. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at her church, Capitol Hill United Methodist Church, 421 Seward Sq. SE, Washington, DC. Donations can be made in Carol's name to her church, 202-546-1000.