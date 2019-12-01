The Washington Post

CAROL ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Carol Anderson . May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Capitol Hill United Methodist Church
421 Seward Sq. SE
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Carol Rae Anderson  

Carol Anderson departed this life to join her beloved husband Kevin on November 20, 2019, while in hospice at Providence Hospital. She was comforted by her siblings as well as her church family and close friends. A long-time resident of Capitol Hill, Carol was an advocate for good community fellowship and a skilled communicator. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at her church, Capitol Hill United Methodist Church, 421 Seward Sq. SE, Washington, DC. Donations can be made in Carol's name to her church, 202-546-1000.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.