CAROL ARNOLD
CAROL J. ARNOLD
Carol J. Arnold, age 86, died at home on July 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert of Springfield; daughter, Kim (Tom) Gregg of Springfield; son, Bob (Jeannie) of Mechanicsville, VA; grandson, Matt (Jessie) Gregg of Loves Park, IL; granddaughter, Lindsey Gregg of Alexandria, VA and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 10am at Messiah United Methodist Church in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.demainefunerals.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Messiah United Methodist Church
