Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL BABINGTON. View Sign Service Information National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 (703)-560-4400 Funeral service 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 View Map Send Flowers Notice



BABINGTON CAROL WOMMACK BABINGTON Carol Wommack Babington, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland surrounded by her family. Carol was born to Lewis and Lois Wommack on February 6, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. She was raised in Washington, D.C. in the Baptist faith in a home filled with love and music. After graduating from Roosevelt High School (class of 1952), Carol attended Bessie Tift Women's College. A year later, she transferred to Emory University in Atlanta, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. Endowed with an enormous capacity for giving and caring for people, Carol loved being a registered nurse (RN). During college, Carol met the love of her life Robert S. (Bob) Babington, former NASA engineer of the legendary Apollo program that first put Man on the Moon, and founder of Babington Engineering and Babington Technology. Carol and Bob were married in 1957 in the First Baptist Church of Washington D.C. They settled in Levittown, Pennsylvania and Carol began her career teaching nursing in a hospital in Trenton, New Jersey. In 1962, they moved to McLean, Virginia where they would raise their four children and build their home of 57 years. While raising their family together in McLean, Carol had a successful career of over 40 years working closely alongside Bob and family in the Babington business. She was instrumental in launching the Babington medical consulting business in the 1970s and worked tirelessly throughout the company's growth to becoming a defense contractor and equipment manufacturer. Carol had a passion for helping people, being a sports mom, music, reading, travel, spending time with her family and friends and her beloved dogs, as well as enjoying vacations at the family beach house in Holden Beach, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister (Claire). Carol leaves behind her husband Bob, and her four children: Robert L. Babington and his wife Tracy Babington, Russell R. Babington, William A. Babington, and Andrew D. Babington and his wife Deanne Babington and her grandchildren Meghan, Sam and Paige Babington. The Family will receive friends and family at a funeral service on Friday, May 31, 2019, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., followed by a chapel service at the National Funeral Home at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church Virginia, 22042. A reception for friends and family will follow the service in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Carol will be laid to rest in a private family service at National Memorial Park King David Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 1, 2019. www.nationalfh-mp. comwww.nationalfh-mp.com Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close