Carol Bitner died peacefully on June 26, 2020, in Fairfax, VA. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Robert Bitner and Anna Jane Bitner; brothers, Robert Bitner, Jr. and George Bitner; and long-time partner, Irvin Hurwitz. Carol is survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Bitner; nephew, James Bitner; and niece, Julia Bitner Littlejohn, and their families. Carol lived a full and colorful life as an artist, musician, teacher, and scholar. She taught art in the Arlington County schools for over 20 years making many life-long friends. Carol continued her love of art into retirement travelling monthly to New York to work with an accomplished group of weavers. Carol was also a dedicated volunteer with many organizations including the Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown Hospital after her own battle with breast cancer. Her family and friends cherish the memories of Carol's laughter, loving nature, and sense of adventure. The family thanks the staff at The Virginian for their dedication to Carol for the last few years during her battle with Alzheimer's. The family will be having a private graveside service. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: