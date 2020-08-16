CAROL BREWER

BREWER CAROL BANTA BREWER (Age 96) Carol Banta Brewer, devoted wife of Scott R. Brewer, died peacefully at Casey House (Montgomery Hospice) on August 11, 2020 after a brief illness, unrelated to COVID-19. Carol was born on March 26, 1924 in Potosi, MO and spent her childhood years in Arcadia, MO. She continued her education at both Lindenwood College and the University of Missouri where she graduated in 1944 as a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta. The Army Security Agency recruited her to work in Arlington, VA during her senior year, which landed her in the DC area. In 1947 Carol met her future husband Scott on a blind double date. He didn't happen to be her date that night, but he recognized that she was the perfect girl for him. They were married in 1948. Besides her husband of 72 years, she leaves behind three children; Rebecca (Greg Pfister), Parke (Denise), and Mary Scott Waters (Paul), nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sisters Doris (St. Louis, MO) and Beth (Dallas, TX) and many nieces and nephews. Carol's adult years were spent raising her family in Chevy Chase, MD. Christian faith set the course for her life and she was an active member of Chevy Chase United Methodist Church. One of her biggest contributions was to establish a columbarium there in 1985. She will be interred there in a private ceremony among family. Beyond family and faith, Carol was a steward of our earth. A lover of the outdoors, she was active in the Audubon Society, could identify many birds, trees, enjoyed gardening and was recycling, composting, and reusing long before the environmental movement. During her life together with Scott they enjoyed their Bridge Club and playing tennis with friends. They took up cycling together by giving each other bikes for their 25th anniversary and riding part of the Bikecentennial Trail in 1976. Later in life she was thankful to have the health and resources to travel the world. Her favorite destination remained Duck In, Bethany Beach, DE, the cottage bought in 1963 and the place of many happy family gatherings. Being a smart planner, she and Scott moved to Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD in 2002. It is this vibrant community that she requested donations be made to the AMV Benevolent Fund, 201 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, in lieu of flowers. Donations may also be made to Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, MD 20815.Being a smart planner, she and Scott moved to Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD in 2002. It is this vibrant community that she requested donations be made to the AMV Benevolent Fund, 201 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, in lieu of flowers. Donations may also be made to Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, MD 20815.



