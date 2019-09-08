

CAROL ANN BUCHER



Passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her home in Mitchellville, MD. She is survived by her three children, Craig, Christine and Kevin Bucher, her sister Marjorie Macchiaroli and predeceased by her husband Richard, whom she married in 1961 and brother Juan. Carol was born in Washington, D.C. and attended Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, MD.

Upon graduation, Carol joined the U.S. Air Force as a civilian employee, serving at Scott AFB, IL and in Wiesbaden, Germany during the height of the Cold War. Interrupting her career to raise her family, she returned to the workforce with the National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Foundation and, later, as the office manager for the Rockville office of Bensinger, DuPont & Associates, a provider of workplace drug testing and employee counseling services. In one of her proudest moments, she completed her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Maryland in 2005 at the age of 70.

A viewing and celebration of Carol's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at the Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland, with a memorial service at 3 p.m. and an interment at Arlington National Cemetery to be held at a later date.