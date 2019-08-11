

Carol Lee Carpenter



Carol Lee Carpenter, born in Jersey City on August 8, 1942, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, in McLean, Virginia, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's that had more moments of grace and humor than anyone could hope to expect. Carol had a vibrant life which included a career in education culminating in serving as Director of the Navy Off-Duty Education Office for Washington, volunteering on at least three continents, showing her children how to be adults who add rather than subtract, providing a startling number of unexpected happily confused smiles, poking her younger siblings, and making her husband as happy as he made her while still keeping him on his toes. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Anne and Rob; and her siblings, Francis, Elizabeth, Michael, and Neil. Her life will be celebrated Wednesday, August 14, at Holy Trinity's St. Ignatius Loyola Chapel, 3513 N St NW, Washington, DC 20007. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m., and a reception will follow on parish premises. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery this autumn. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the second charity that comes to mind when you wonder what modest action might make the world a better, happier place and/or The .