CAROL MARIE CAVE
On Saturday, February 29, 2020. Loving wife of Hubert "Sonny" Cave Jr.; mother of Diane Cave, Jean Teetsell (Dale), Nancy Basham and the late Hubert "Butch" Cave, III; grandmother of Michael Staples Jr. (Katy) and Raquel Cave; great-grandmother of Kinlee Staples; sister of the late Ardith Ritter, Elaine Walker and Elizabeth Raley. Also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, March 5 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD.