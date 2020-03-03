The Washington Post

CAROL CAVE (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
  • "Sonny and family: Sorry for your great loss. I've enjoyed..."
    - Rocky Basham
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
826 W. Central Ave.
Davidsonville, DC
View Map
Notice
CAROL MARIE CAVE  

On Saturday, February 29, 2020. Loving wife of Hubert "Sonny" Cave Jr.; mother of Diane Cave, Jean Teetsell (Dale), Nancy Basham and the late Hubert "Butch" Cave, III; grandmother of Michael Staples Jr. (Katy) and Raquel Cave; great-grandmother of Kinlee Staples; sister of the late Ardith Ritter, Elaine Walker and Elizabeth Raley. Also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, March 5 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2020
