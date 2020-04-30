

CAROL R. CHAMBERS



On Friday, April 24, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Born November 21, 1937 in Atlanta, GA to the late Milton F. and Eunice (nee Mobely) Richenbaker.

Beloved wife of Dr. Robert W. Chambers; devoted mother of Kathy Bergeron (husband, Michael) Bergeron, Deborah Davies (husband, William E., III); cherished grandmother of Marie Bergeron (partner, Nick Becker), Larissa Kochnowicz, Elena Kochnowicz (fiancé, Zachary Haynes), Anastasia Kochnowicz, Nicole Bergeron, twins Alex W. and Evan D. Davies and Olivia Davies.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation ( www.cbf.org cbf.org ]).

