CAROL CROPPER

CAROL MAE CROPPER  
On Thursday, September 17, 2020; the beloved wife of the late John W. Cropper, Jr.; mother of David A. Cropper, Christopher J. Cropper and Philip E. (Jill) Cropper; grandmother of Jennifer N. (Jesiel) Francisco, and sister of Dorothy J. Buckshorn. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Carol's Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 23 from 10 a.m. until her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs, MD 20746. Burial private. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online guestbook available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
