CAROL ANN DIKE (Age 81)
May 7, 1937 - February 23, 2019
On Saturday, February 23, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Francis E. "Eddie" Dike. Loving mother of Charles E. and Tom M. Grandmother of Joshua, Pauline, Kelly and Sarah. Sister of Christopher Clark. Predeceased by son Robert W. and brother Robert Clark. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held later in Manchester, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202