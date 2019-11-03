

Carol Baer Fischer



A lifelong Washingtonian 99, passed away on November 1, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC. She was born on June 28, 1920 to David Alphonse and Ruth Israel Baer.

Growing up in Washington, DC, she graduated from Western High School in 1937. After high school she attended Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she earned a degree in Political Science.

Upon graduation, Carol married S. Greenhoot Fischer in 1941 in Washington, DC. They were happily married for 55 years. Carol worked in her husband's business managing two office buildings, in addition to raising three children. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and reading.

Carol is survived by her children; Deane Edelman of Washington, DC, Steven Fischer and his wife, Billie, of Santa Monica, CA and Libby Hellmann of Chicago, Il. She leaves six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and her sister, Barbara Ann Luchs.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Richard Barr of New York City.

A remembrance will take place at Gawler's Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016 at 11 a.m. on November 4, 2019.

Donations in her memory may be made to Save the Children or to The Epilepsy Foundation of America.