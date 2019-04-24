

Carol Cunningham Foley



Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died on March 15, 2019 at the age of 88 in Washington, DC after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Carol was born in New York City and spent most of her life in Washington, DC along with her husband of 53 years, Robert T. Foley, who survives her.

Carol attended high school at Georgetown Visitation, went onto graduate from Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr, PA and received an AB from George Washington University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Carol was a senior map editor at National Geographic Society in Washington, DC before raising two children, Kevin C. Foley and Robin F. Kelly, who survive her. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Brian W. Kelly and two granddaughters, Paige K. Kelly and Sloane C. Kelly, all of New York City.

Carol was active in Washington charities, including Project Hope's, The Hope Ball, The Washington Antique Show, The Junior League, The National Symphony Ball as well as being on the Board of the National Symphony for several years. Travel was a lifelong passion, which she did often with her husband. Carol spent summers in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Nantucket, MA, with winters in Palm Beach, FL.