FREELAND Carol M. dougherty Freeland Carol Marie Dougherty Freeland passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at 5:26 a.m. surrounded by her husband and sons. She was a young 75 years. Born on June 26 1945 in Washington DC. She was preceded in death by her infant son Patrick Wayne Freeland and parents Edward Talbert and Erva Neola Dougherty. Carol is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years Thomas Wayne Freeland and four sons Michael Chandler, Edward Bryant, Thomas Dean, and Christopher Sean. Additionally, she is eternally remembered by her two granddaughters Isabella Marie and Siena Ella along with her brother Edward T Dougherty DDS, his wife Iona, her niece, Ellen Cameron and nephew, Royce Jeffrey. Carol grew up in the National Capital Area graduating from Northwestern High school in 1963 excelling in dance and academics before attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Liberal Arts BA 1968. There she met and married Thomas Wayne Freeland. Some of her many accolades include attending the Roberta Ferra Dance School from 1957 until 1963 with performances throughout the East Coast including the New York City Ballet's Nutcracker (1961), fashion model Seventeen Magazine (1963),winner Miss Prince George's Junior College (1961), winner Ms. Knoxville (1967), first runner up Miss Tennessee (1967). After college, she moved to Huntsville, AL with her husband before eventually settling in northern Virginia where she worked as a Marketing Sales Rep for AT&T, She had a passion for teaching at St. Paul Catholic School (Huntsville, AL) and P.B. Smith Elementary School (Warrenton, VA). Carol was a loving, and caring person that touched the lives of anyone that crossed her path and will be missed by many. A private ceremony will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery at Silver Spring, MD with a celebration of life to be held in the summer of 2021. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Operation Smile Charity. Condolence messages to the family can be sent to caroldfreeland@aol.com
