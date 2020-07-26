1/1
CAROL GENTZ
CAROL FREDRIKSON GENTZ  
On July 14, 2020, Carol Fredrikson Gentz, 84, passed away peacefully in Falls Church, Virginia.  Carol's life will be forever cherished by her loving husband of 63 years, Rear Admiral Richard C. Gentz, USN (Ret.); their daughter, Nancy Gentz Godek (Paul) of Fairfax, Virginia; their granddaughters, Emily and Caroline Chapin of Richmond, Virginia; and her brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Eileen Fredrikson of Woodside, California.  Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Gentz Chapin, of Midlothian, Virginia and her brother, E. Bruce Fredrikson, of Wall Township, New Jersey. Born in New York City, Carol graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1953 and actively participated in several class reunions, gatherings, and group trips over the years. Shortly after graduating from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, she married Ensign Richard C. Gentz (USNA '57) in Scarsdale, New York, in June 1957. She raised two beautiful daughters in a loving Navy family, while also working as a substitute school teacher and later on with the Virginia Department of Agriculture in consumer affairs. Besides being a devoted Navy wife, a Navy Relief Society volunteer, and an avid bridge player, Carol will always be remembered as a loving and caring role model with a cheerful gift of hospitality. Her presence and devotion to her family will be missed immensely. A memorial gathering will be held on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to The Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/) or to INOVA Fairfax Hospital (https://foundation.inova.org/).

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
