CAROL ANN GUIDO ( Age 80)
Of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 25, 2019 at Leesburg Nursing Home, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Lewis Guido, Jr. and Louie Guido III; survivors include her daughters Donna Webb and Terri Roy; grandchildren, Chrissi Wozniak, Ohmer Webb IV, Sean Miller, Devin Webb and Sara Jones. Visitation will be held at Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with services at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.