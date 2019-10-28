The Washington Post

Carol Guido

Service Information
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(301)-855-0888
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Notice
CAROL ANN GUIDO ( Age 80)  

Of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 25, 2019 at Leesburg Nursing Home, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Lewis Guido, Jr. and Louie Guido III; survivors include her daughters Donna Webb and Terri Roy; grandchildren, Chrissi Wozniak, Ohmer Webb IV, Sean Miller, Devin Webb and Sara Jones. Visitation will be held at Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with services at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2019
