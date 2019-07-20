The Washington Post

CAROL GUY

Guest Book
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Notice
Notice

 

Carol Ann Norton Guy (Age 75)  

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home in Bridgeville, DE. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Guy; son, William J. Guy (Margaret); two grandchildren, Noelle (Brian Schuler), Thomas (Holly); two sisters, Sandy Stark (Chris), Nancy Harding (Mike Ricketts); two nephews, two nieces, and one great-nephew. Family and friends may visit at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home in Silver Spring on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 noon followed by internment at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Chi Sigma National Charity, 3905 Darleigh Road, #2E, Baltimore, MD 21236. Please sign and view the online guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
