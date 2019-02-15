

CAROL ANN HAYES



Departed this earthly house on Thursday, January 24, 2019, when her soul transitioned to its new heavenly home.

Carol was born into the loving home of the late Richard Hayes and the late Enna Etta Hayes on October 19, 1955 in South Hill, Virginia. She graduated from Park View High School in 1974 and attended Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia, from 1974 to 1977.

Carol Hayes Interiors provided interior design services to clients such as Howard University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Smithsonian, Virginia Commonwealth University , the Bureau of Public Debt, Coast Guard, U.S. Railway Retirement Board, and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Lanier M. Hylton of Fredericksburg, VA; her brothers and sisters, Delores Jones (Frank) of Williamsburg, VA; Richard Clarence Hayes (Lizzie) of Chester, VA; Robert Melvin Hayes of Suffolk, VA; Irvin Wilfred Hayes (Jacqueline) of Herndon, VA; Frances Hayes Brown of Ettrick, VA; William Henry Hayes of Chesterfield, VA; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A public Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I Street, SW, Washington DC 20024.