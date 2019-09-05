CAROL GOODMAN HOPKINS
Carol Goodman Hopkins, 78, wife of Edward, passed away in Rockville, MD on August 31, 2019, their 51st wedding anniversary. Carol was born in Cleveland, OH to the late Joseph and Louise Goodman. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1959 and attended Lasell Junior College and the University of Michigan
. Upon graduating she worked as a Kindergarten teacher in Cleveland and Silver Spring, MD.
When she wasn't scouting the malls for bargains, she could be found participating in Sisterhood events at Temple Beth Ami, planning social gatherings and helping friends in any way that she could. She had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone she met and was the type of friend everyone would want to have. Carol was a lifelong bridge player and loved to try her luck on the slot machines.
Carol is survived by her husband Edward of Rockville; children Jeff Hopkins (Cindy) of Atlanta, GA and Laura Young (Jeff) of Pittsburgh, PA; and brother Andy Goodman (Teri) of Carmel Valley, CA. She will be missed by grandchildren Jared, Will, Scott, Addie and Evan. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Il 60601, (act.alz.org
).