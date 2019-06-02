

CAROL ELLIOTT JACKSON (Age 63)



Of Orange Park, Florida went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Elliott and Roberta Elliott. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Walter B. Jackson, CAPT, USN (Ret.); and their children, Katherine and her husband, Dave Brown of Washington; Elizabeth and her husband, Greg Jongbloedt of Wisconsin; and Bryan and his wife Baylee Jackson of Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, Annabelle and Elliott Jongbloedt, Ethan and Emma Brown and Owen, Laycee, Cody and Callee Jackson. Carol was the quintessential caring wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed volunteering for soup kitchens, the American Veterans Center and local gardening club. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1976 where she met the love of her life, Walter while taking the same animal science class. A devoted wife during Walt's 27-year naval career and into the private sector, Carol enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her eight grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA, immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.