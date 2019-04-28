CAROL MARIE KEIGHTLEY (Age 70)
Carol Keightley of Springfield, VA died peacefully on April 7, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Tom; two brothers John Kelley and Larry Shires; brother-in-law James Keightley; sisters-in-law Bonnie Keightley, Georgia Keightley and Yoko Shires; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2700 19th Street South, Arlington, VA at 12 Noon Saturday, May 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Liver Foundation.