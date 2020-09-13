CAROL KELLY

Of McLean, VA, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. She is survived by her children - Kathleen Zwack (William), their daughters, Kerry, Jody and Molly; Kara Pascale (Joseph), their daughters, Kristen, Rachael and Taylor; James, III (Kathryn), their sons, Max and Isaac; and John Patrick. Other family members include her three sisters, eight nephews, two nieces, seven great nephews and six great nieces. Family and friends are invited to Carol Ann's Life Celebration at MONEY & KING FUNERAL HOME, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 6420 Linway Terrace, McLean, VA, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider contributions in Carol Ann's name. Visit Money and King for further information, full obituary and guest book: