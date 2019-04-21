Notice Guest Book View Sign



CAROL HARVEY LEABERRY

Carol Harvey Leaberry, of Gambrills, MD passed away April 17, 2019 at the age of 78, from complications following two strokes. Carol was born in Ottawa, Canada on September 9, 1940 to Bernard and Elizabeth Harvey. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md. Carol met her husband Bob at the age of 16 and they married at the age of 18. She and Bob, her beloved husband of 60 years, enjoyed traveling the world together visiting over 100 countries. She loved her family and cherished spending time with her many friends. Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother of 11 grandchildren. After raising her three children, she worked alongside her husband, owner of B and B Duplicators in Washington, DC, as the bookkeeper. Carol truly enjoyed spending time at their beach house of 40 years in Topsail Beach, NC. She was a proud member of Presley Manor Homemakers Association for almost 50 years. She loved dancing with her Jazzercise friends in Crofton, MD. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; and her children Derek Leaberry (Amy) and Darryl Leaberry (fiancée Stacy Phillips). She is predeceased by her daughter Kelly Leaberry. There will be a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 for family and friends.

