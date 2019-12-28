CAROL ROSEN LERNER
On Friday, December 27, 2019, CAROL ROSEN LERNER of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of I. Jack Lerner. Devoted mother of Daniel (Danielle) and Paul (Michelle Fellner) Lerner. Loving grandmother of Baruch (Shira), Elyashiv (Rotem), Tahel, Etan and Noam Lerner. Cherished great-grandmother of Shaked and Maayan Lerner. Dear sister-in-law of Robert Landsman and Margaret Lerner. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the Community Room at Creekside, Building B, in Leisure World, and also on Tuesday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.