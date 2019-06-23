

CAROL ANN COLEMAN McCALL

September 3, 1953 ~ June 11, 2019



Carol Ann Coleman McCall, beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at West Hills, California Hospital. She was 65 years old. Born in Pennsylvania, she moved with her parents to the Washington, D.C. area when she was young. She graduated from American University and worked in Public Relations for PEPCO. In 1992, she moved with her family to the San Fernando Valley, where she resided until her passing. She is survived by her son, Brad; two daughters, Meredith and Claire; and two grandchildren, Cole and Eleanor. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Bernardine's Church, in Los Angeles, CA, where she was a parishioner.