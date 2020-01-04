

Carol Meiselman



Passed away on January 2, 2020 in Richmond, VA at age 90. She was born Carol Ruth Levine on August 28, 1929 in Albany, NY to the late Lillian and Jack Levine. Most of her adult life was spent in Alexandria, VA, and Boynton Beach and Boca Raton, FL.

She is preceded in death by her former husband Eugene Jacobs, MD, her late husband Sumner Meiselman and her soulmate Harold Ifshin. She will be deeply missed by her brother Stephen Allen Levine (Susan Bodner Levine), and her daughters Lori Jacobs Wise (Barry Wise) and Susan Jacobs Buniva (Tim Staub).

Carol was known by many different names during her nine decades, but the one she far preferred was Bubbe. She also will be missed by five grandchildren and their spouses, and her 12 great-grandchildren.

She was a committed volunteer, giving time to many organizations -- including a local brownie troop and sisterhood gift shop. But she was most proud of her lengthy volunteer service to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Carol enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge, shopping and was a voracious reader. She was also an artist, having graduated from Syracuse University with a BFA and channeling those skills into interior design and fashion.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC.

The family will welcome guests at Lori and Barry Wise's residence on Sunday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or the .