

CAROL ANNE MERESMAN



Carol Anne Meresman, age 74, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on August 3, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Meresman, a loving daughter to her late parents, Emily and Eugene Brame. She is survived by her twin sister Anne McCartney of Bryans Road, Maryland and her stepchildren Leila Meresman of Paris, France and Michael Meresman of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Carol retired from the Federal Government in 2001 after 30 years of service. She was a wonderful person who will be missed by her many lifelong friends. Per Carol's wishes there will be no services.