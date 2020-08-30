1/
CAROL MICHALOWSKI
1947 - 2020
Carol Jean Michalowski  
Born June 22, 1947. In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Passed away August 9, 2020 in Adelphi, Maryland. Pre-deceased by her parents Alma (Cavey) and Florian Michalowski. Survived by sister Ruth Michalowski Ristaino. Carol was raised in Carnegie, PA and attended High School at Bishop Canevin High School, graduating in 1965. She attended Duquesne University and graduated 1969 with a BA in History. She obtained a Master's Degree in History from American University in Washington, DC and a a degree in Accounting from AU also. She made Washington, DC her home and practiced there as a CPA. After her retirement, she found her true self in her love of art, art history, and poetry. Donations in her memory may be made to: Cleveland & Woodley Park Village, PO Box 11231, Washington, DC 20008. Her memorial services will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
