NOBLE CAROL SOUDER NOBLE Carol Souder Noble of Rockville, Maryland passed away peacefully at the Casey House Hospice on January 24, 2020. She was born February 8,1940 in Takoma Park, Maryland and grew up in Washington, DC and Montgomery County, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of her husband of 56 years, John Noble. Besides her husband she is survived by her son John Timothy Noble and his wife Wendy Ouellette, grandsons James Andreini, Calvin Eiseman and Max Eiseman, brothers Byron H. (Dutch) and John Souder, and son-in-law Eric Eiseman. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Ann, who died December 10, 2019, and by her parents Byron and Jane Souder, long time residents of Montgomery County. Carol was in the first graduating class of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1958. She graduated from Towson University in 1962. She taught elementary school in Montgomery County Public Schools and at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where her husband was stationed in the Army. After teaching for a few years, she held a variety of administrative positions including work with senior citizens at Aspenwood Home in Rockville, Maryland. Carol was deeply religious and a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rockville where she was active in many aspects of church life. She was also active and held many positions with the Auxiliary at the Village at Rockville (formerly the National Lutheran Home). An avid reader and lover of classical music, a daily routine for her was watching Jeopardy. Due to her breadth of knowledge, her husband said she answered correctly about 80% of the time. Carol also loved to travel. She and her husband traveled extensively in Europe including two boat trips on the Canal Du Midi in Southern France when she and other family members piloted the boat. Carol and her husband John were experienced campers, tent camping well into their 50s. Over the years they traveled to just about every US state. She had a lifetime interest in art and crafts, and enjoyed working with many media. Carol was a gregarious, warm, kind person devoted to her family, her many friends and the community at large. She had a very strong social conscience, seeking justice for her fellow human beings. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4629 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hope Connections for Cancer Support, 9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814.

