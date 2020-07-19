Carol Maher Orr
Of Olney, MD, passed away Friday, July 17, following a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alice Maher. Carol is survived by her sister, Kathy (husband Tim); her husband, Wayne; daughters, Katie (husband Logan) and Kriste (husband Adam); two precious grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.After earning degrees in Business Administration and Computer Science, Carol worked for 30 years with Chevy Chase Bank and nearly a decade with Fannie Mae. She retired in 2018. Her passions included family, theatre, dance, music, and reading. She will be remembered for her kind heart and beautiful smile. Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Services private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to METAVIVOR (Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Support and Awareness). Share your stories of remembrance with us at carolmaherorr.com