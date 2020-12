Or Copy this URL to Share



Carol Lynne Osborne April 19, 1956 - October 25, 2020

Our beloved Carol, a woman of faith, hope, and love, ended her valiant three-year battle with the unyielding disease of cancer. Carol is deeply mourned by her family, adoring and loving friends, and professional colleagues. Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time.



