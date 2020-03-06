

CAROL JENKINS PFOUTZ



Carol "Sally" Pfoutz, age 73, of Moneta Virginia, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Carol was born March 13, 1946 as Carol Eileen Jenkins in Herndon, Virginia. She was the daughter of late Clarence Wynn Jenkins and Virginia Helen Jenkins. She is also preceded in death by her oldest sister, Elizabeth Jenkins Cottini, and youngest sister Virginia Diane Jenkins. She is survived by her husband, Robert Samuel Pfoutz of Moneta Virginia. Her older brother, Allen Wynn Jenkins of Herndon, Virginia; and nieces, Mary Ann Jenkins, Cynthia Jenkins, and Jana Pfoutz. She was raised in Herndon, Virginia and graduated from Herndon High School in June, 1964. She attended Madison Collage for four years and graduated in June, 1969. She was a school teacher for one year and then began a career in computer technology as a computer security analyst. She married Robert Samuel Pfoutz on July 20, 1985. We then honeymooned by riding horses in the Bob Marshall wilderness of Montana. Our daughter Jana was born September 2, 1987. In her career she worked underground in Pennsylvania and Maryland on government contracts. Her job took her to both England and Hawaii. She also worked in the basement of the Pentagon. She retired to Smith Mountain Lake in September 2001. A visitation will be held at Flora Funeral Service, Rocky Mount Virginia on Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a reception Sunday evening March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Virginia. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Herndon, Virginia on Monday, March 9. A reception will be at 10 a.m. followed by the Memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the National Memorial Park in Falls Church, immediately following the Memorial Service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.