

Carol Elaine Pickering "Cako"



Of Tampa, FL, died at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Springfield, IL, on April 28, 1936, as the youngest child and only daughter of Charles Elkin and M. Helen (Cantrall) Sutton.

Following the family move to Los Angeles, she graduated from LA's Washington High School, and later met and married Ronald I. Pickering. She and Ron raised their family in Vienna, VA, before moving to Melbourne, FL, in 1998, and after Ron's passing, Carol moved to Tampa in 2015.

Time spent with family and friends was Carol's passion. Other interests included traveling, gardening, and in Melbourne, she was an active member of the Red Hat Society.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Warren, Kenneth, and Alan, and her husband, Ron.

She leaves behind daughters, Stephanie Painton of Issaquah, WA, Polly Pickering of Tampa, FL, and Penny Green (Bob) of Dallas, TX; seven grandchildren, Eric Green, Joseph Scutari, Zachary Painton, Emily Green, Benjamin Painton, Greta Smith , and Ethan Green; and one great-grandchild, Margo Garcia-Scutari. Carol also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Information regarding interment at Arlington National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be available at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation or the Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation, two of Carol's favorite charities, or to your favorite tax-deductible charity.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. For online condolences and updates, please visit

afcfcare.com.