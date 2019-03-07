Notice Guest Book View Sign



Carol A. Stitt-Pimental (Drever) of Edgewater MD passed peacefully to the Lord on February 14, 2019. Carol was at the Hospice of the Chesapeake, Mandarin House when she passed. Carol was the only child of Elvin and Edith Drever. She was born January 2, 1940 in rural Marysville, Kansas where she grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1958. She attended the University of Kansas where she graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance. She was an economics major, with a great deal of interest in international affairs. She earned her Master's degree in International Business and Finance from George Washington University. Carol spent many days travelling abroad. Her career included employment with the US-Japan Trade Council, the US Treasury Department, and the World Bank. She had been known to visit members of congress on Capitol Hill, and even the White House on two separate occasions. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard T. Pimental. Carol was an active member of Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she used her skills and talents as a Master Gardener to help the Garden Committee design and establish many new flower beds and plantings. She brought a unique vision to the church and helped to establish a master improvement plan for the grounds. She was known to be very generous with her time and talents as she also served on the Altar Guild, the Endowment Board, and the Finance committee. Carol volunteered at the National Aquarium as an exhibit guide for many years. She worked with the University of Maryland Master Gardeners program. She also volunteered with her community organizations. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Carol's life, Saturday March 9 at 2:30 pm. Services will be held at Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 West Central Ave., Edgewater, MD 21037. Memorial contributions in honor of the life of Carol may be made to Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church, Garden Committee. Carol will be inurned at the family grave site in Marysville, KS at a later date. Condolence and tributes may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

