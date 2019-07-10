

CAROL BURKE PURCELL (Age 85)



Peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by her three children after a battle with thyroid cancer.

She was the wife of the late F. Eugene Purcell, and is survived by her three children, Francis E. Purcell Jr. (Anne) of Arlington, VA, Suzanne McColl (James) of Wilmette, IL and David E. Purcell (Betty) of Minneapolis, MN; and five grandchildren James McColl, David McColl, Mary Catherine McColl, Rosemary Purcell and Caroline Purcell. She is also survived by five siblings, Marie Howard of LaGrangeville, NY, Joseph Burke of Pasadena, CA, Susan Guenza of San Rafael, CA, Christine Faurot of Montclair, NJ; and Thomas Burke of Swampscott, MA.

Born in Boston, MA, on May 9, 1934, daughter of the late Thomas Murray Burke and Marie Burke, Carol was raised in Winthrop, MA, and was a graduate of the Notre Dame Academy and Katherine Gibbs School. She relocated to Washington, DC in 1958 and worked for the American Petroleum Institute. She resided in Chevy Chase, MD and Wilton, CT before relocating permanently to McLean, VA in 1979. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Riggs and SunTrust Banks before retiring in 2000. She was a member of Bethesda Country Club and St. John the Beloved Church in McLean, and an active volunteer with her church and the Northern Virginia Literacy Council.

Carol was loved by many people, particularly her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a caring wife, mother, nana and sister, and a warm and gracious hostess to her many friends. After the death of her husband, she embarked upon a new chapter of her life, filled with family, friends, travel and volunteer work. Carol loved to dance, play the piano, spend time with her grandchildren and eat any dessert with lemon. She possessed a strong intellect and was well-read, fueled by her loving of reading, crossword puzzles and political discussions. She displayed amazing courage, tenacity and grace in the face of her illness, and was blessed with the support of her family and friends during her last months. She was the anchor of our family, taught us invaluable life lessons and loved us unconditionally.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 13 at St. John the Beloved Church in McLean, followed by a private reception. In lieu of flowers, her family would be honored if donations were made to any charitable organization in her name.