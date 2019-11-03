Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ravenal. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cosmos Club Washington , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice



Died on October 28, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. She was 92. Known as an artist and art historian, her vibrant paintings were a delight for the eye as well as the mind. She also brought a keen eye and intellectual rigor to her writings on architectural history, Gaugin, Matisse and Munch. Carol-Bird, as she was known to many friends, was born in Brooklyn, New York, ten minutes before her identical twin, Amy. She received her BA from Brooklyn College, MA from Ohio University and PhD from Died on October 28, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. She was 92. Known as an artist and art historian, her vibrant paintings were a delight for the eye as well as the mind. She also brought a keen eye and intellectual rigor to her writings on architectural history, Gaugin, Matisse and Munch. Carol-Bird, as she was known to many friends, was born in Brooklyn, New York, ten minutes before her identical twin, Amy. She received her BA from Brooklyn College, MA from Ohio University and PhD from Harvard University . As a painter, her still lives and landscapes were shown in over 40 exhibits. As a professor for 43 years, she taught art history, art education, studio art and design, first at Rhode Island School of Design and finally from 1969-97 at American University. She received many awards, including grants from the Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Norwegian governments and Harvard's Paul J. Sachs Traveling Fellowship, the first woman recipient. In turn, she inaugurated awards at American University and Brooklyn College to provide art students opportunities to travel, explore, and expand their own horizons. She was on the Boards of the Corcoran School of Art, the Washington Women's Art Center, and the Academy of the Arts. In the 1990s, she led several organizations, including the Radcliffe Club of Washington and the International Psychohistorical Association, as Vice President. She was loved and admired for her dynamism, erudition and unceasing curiosity about the world. An ardent swimmer since her days as a waterfront counselor, she swam laps till the month she died. She was married to noted foreign policy expert and 1984 Libertarian Party presidential candidate Earl C. Ravenal, who died just eight weeks before her. Her beloved twin, Amy Chapman, died in 2015. She is survived by her children, Cornelia, John and Rebecca, their spouses and four grandchildren. A memorial service for both Carol and Earl will be held on November 24 at 2 p.m. at the Cosmos Club.

