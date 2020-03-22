Carol Ann Shields Riley
Of Manassas Park died March 15, 2020 at home in hospice from ovarian cancer. She was born October 20, 1938, raised in Michigan, graduated in 1960 from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN until her retirement in 2007. Carol moved about as a Navy wife, then settled in Springfield, VA, where she lived for 35 years. She is survived by her brother, John Shields, children, Katrina and Karl Wolff and Clay Riley, six grandchildren, loving family and many friends. Memorial service on Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at Manassas Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be sent to Manassas Presbyterian Church 8201 Ashton Ave Manassas VA 20109.