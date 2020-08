CAROL RUSSELL

Or Copy this URL to Share



Carol Ann Russell

Carol Ann Russell, 82, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her devoted daughter Cheryl Russell; grandchildren Rashaad (Felicia) Khaalid and Angel Harrison; great granddaughter Riyah Khaalid, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing: Thursday, August 27, 2020 at JB Jenkins Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Services. Due to Covid-19, services is for family only. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements JB Jenkins Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store