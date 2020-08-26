1/1
CAROL RUSSELL
Carol Ann Russell
Carol Ann Russell, 82, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her devoted daughter Cheryl Russell; grandchildren Rashaad (Felicia) Khaalid and Angel Harrison; great granddaughter Riyah Khaalid, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing: Thursday, August 27, 2020 at JB Jenkins Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Services. Due to Covid-19, services is for family only. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements JB Jenkins Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
