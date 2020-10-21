1/
CAROL SAMS
Carol B. Sams (Age 78)  
Passed on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Sykesville, MD. Born October 6, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Rosemary Beales and Charles Beales. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald L. Sams; the mother of Kathleen (David) Berch, Sharon (Gregory, dec.) Sopp and Susan (Kevin) O'Neill; and the cherished grandmother of Nathan (Jess) and Erin Berch; Carrie, Katie and Allie Sopp; and Maggie and Abby O'Neill.Also surviving are sisters, Virginia (Lester) Sill, Katherine Poore, Rosemary Beales, Eileen (David) Johnson and brother Allan Beales. Raised in Washington, DC she graduated from Regina High School in 1960 and worked for the federal government. Upon her marriage to Ronald Sams, who was in the Air Force, Carol moved with him to England and Florida, before returning to Maryland. When Ron later worked for NSA, Carol cared for the family when they lived in Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany, and Gambrills, Maryland. For more than 30 years, Carol served as a secretary in the guidance offices of several schools, including Berlin American High School, and MacArthur and Meade Middle Schools. She was actively involved in the Glen Burnie Civitan Club, serving as its secretary for many years. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Sykesville, Md. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054. The funeral Mass and interment will be private, due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association [act.alz.org], 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the Glen Burnie Civitan Club, PO Box 94, Glen Burnie, Md. 21060.Online condolences may be placed atwww.hardestyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
