

CAROL ANN SHOEMAKER

If you are worried this is going to be another cookie cutter obituary, worry not. Consider: Carol Ann Shoemaker who entered eternal life on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Carol was anything but cookie cutter as a matter of fact she was not particularly good at cutting cookies or cake for that matter, but she was extraordinary at just about everything else. Survived by her husband, Alan, her two children, Thomas and Jennifer. She will also be deeply missed by her 17 "grandchildren" as she called them. Others knew them as 12 incredibly needy Guinea Pigs, three drooly Pit-Bull Terriers, one sneezy kitty-cat and a charming four-year-old named Riley Quinn. Carol was born on July 4, 1961 in the District of Columbia to Edward and Virginia Stout. Some say she entered the world with a "bang" other say it was more of a "kazooooo". Either way the world became a much better place that day. She epitomized the idea of the "Neighborhood Mom" her home was a haven full of love, endless food and an ever-growing fellowship of those graced by her touch. She was the soul of her family, working tirelessly behind the scenes to hold everything together and make the show go on without a hitch. At times she seemed omnipresent, her compassion at work far and wide, and her love providing comfort, encouragement, and inspiration to an ever-growing contingent of those she would change forever. Carol was so selfless and found such happiness in helping others that she was notorious for thanking you for allowing her to provide you a service. A member of the Hayfield Secondary School graduating class of 1979, she was a creator of memories and sower of kindness everywhere she traveled. Her funeral service and celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, September 28 at Everly- Wheatley, located at 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22302. She was not much for saying good-bye as those on the other end of her phone conversations would know the chat was through when they heard "click" just as "good-bye" was rolling off their tongue. Sporting an uncanny perceptiveness, a heart the size of (Insert largest object known to man here), Carol will not be forgotten and the stories of her incredible feats of kindness will be told fireside and in Starbucks check-out lines until the end of time.



