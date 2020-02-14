Carol E. Smalls
Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Robert J. Smalls, Jr., mother of Bryan Smalls, and sister of Jean Campbell. Also survived and cherished by Niece's, Neighbors and Friends. Visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9545 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. and Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Condolences can be sent to Collins Funeral Home.