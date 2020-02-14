The Washington Post

CAROL SMALLS

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
9545 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Carol E. Smalls  

Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Robert J. Smalls, Jr., mother of Bryan Smalls, and sister of Jean Campbell. Also survived and cherished by Niece's, Neighbors and Friends. Visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9545 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. and Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Condolences can be sent to Collins Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2020
