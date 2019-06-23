Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Send Flowers Notice

STAUBACH CAROL BURNS STAUBACH Carol Burns Staubach, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away suddenly at age 72 on June 3, 2019. She was born in Johnstown, PA, to the late Alex and Ellen Burns. Loving wife of Tom for 47 wonderful years, mother of Jessica (Matthew) Thrower, and grandmother of Aubrey and Grant. She is also survived by her siblings, brother Mart (Sandy) Burns, sister Alexis Burns, and brother Kevin (Denise) Burns. Carol attended the University of Pittsburgh graduating with a degree in Mathematics, Physics and Secondary Education. Following a few years of teaching high school math in Pittsburgh, Carol moved to Washington DC in 1970 joining the Central Intelligence Agency where she held multiple positions in the Office of Computer Services. In 1984 she was appointed the Director of the New Building Communications Program; there she led the installation of all communications services for the new CIA Headquarters Building. In 1988 she was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) where she heldsenior level director positions in three different Directorates. She managed ground stations, led research, development, and engineering of satellites and development of new satellite technologies. She retired in 2003 as the Director, Imagery Systems Acquisition and Operations. Upon leaving the government, Carol went to work for Booz Allen Hamilton becoming Senior Vice President in 2006. In 2012 she left BAH as a Senior Executive Advisor to the Intelligence Community and started retirement in Tucson, AZ. Carol was very accomplished and respected, not only in CIA / NRO but across the Intelligence Community receiving multiple honors and awards. She was a member of the AFCEA Intelligence Panel and served on several Boards of Directors including Women in Aerospace, Challenger Center for Space Science, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority and the Stone Canyon Community Foundation. Throughout her life and into retirement, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends. Truly living life to its fullest, Carol was an avid scuba diver and skier. She also loved to explore different cities and countries with her grandkids each year as a way to pass on her love of travel to the next generation. With all the places she visited, her favorite spot was on the roof deck of her home at sunset. When not on the roof, you could usually find Carol in the kitchen cooking an amazing meal for family gatherings. Carol was a regular contributor to the ALS Association since losing her mother to the disease in 1996. Her family requests that any contributions be made in her name to ALS Association 1275 K Street Suite 250 Washington, D.C. 20005 or online at

STAUBACH CAROL BURNS STAUBACH Carol Burns Staubach, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away suddenly at age 72 on June 3, 2019. She was born in Johnstown, PA, to the late Alex and Ellen Burns. Loving wife of Tom for 47 wonderful years, mother of Jessica (Matthew) Thrower, and grandmother of Aubrey and Grant. She is also survived by her siblings, brother Mart (Sandy) Burns, sister Alexis Burns, and brother Kevin (Denise) Burns. Carol attended the University of Pittsburgh graduating with a degree in Mathematics, Physics and Secondary Education. Following a few years of teaching high school math in Pittsburgh, Carol moved to Washington DC in 1970 joining the Central Intelligence Agency where she held multiple positions in the Office of Computer Services. In 1984 she was appointed the Director of the New Building Communications Program; there she led the installation of all communications services for the new CIA Headquarters Building. In 1988 she was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) where she heldsenior level director positions in three different Directorates. She managed ground stations, led research, development, and engineering of satellites and development of new satellite technologies. She retired in 2003 as the Director, Imagery Systems Acquisition and Operations. Upon leaving the government, Carol went to work for Booz Allen Hamilton becoming Senior Vice President in 2006. In 2012 she left BAH as a Senior Executive Advisor to the Intelligence Community and started retirement in Tucson, AZ. Carol was very accomplished and respected, not only in CIA / NRO but across the Intelligence Community receiving multiple honors and awards. She was a member of the AFCEA Intelligence Panel and served on several Boards of Directors including Women in Aerospace, Challenger Center for Space Science, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority and the Stone Canyon Community Foundation. Throughout her life and into retirement, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends. Truly living life to its fullest, Carol was an avid scuba diver and skier. She also loved to explore different cities and countries with her grandkids each year as a way to pass on her love of travel to the next generation. With all the places she visited, her favorite spot was on the roof deck of her home at sunset. When not on the roof, you could usually find Carol in the kitchen cooking an amazing meal for family gatherings. Carol was a regular contributor to the ALS Association since losing her mother to the disease in 1996. Her family requests that any contributions be made in her name to ALS Association 1275 K Street Suite 250 Washington, D.C. 20005 or online at www.ALSA.org . Services were held in Arizona. Visit the online guestbook at: www.VistosoFH.com or call Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285. www.VistosoFH.com or call Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285. Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close