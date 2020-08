Or Copy this URL to Share



CAROL P. TELLO

On August 9, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife to James W. Tello; Loving mother to Dr. Anathea Powell. Graveside service to be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851. All friends and family are welcome to gather at the graveside service, masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, MD.



