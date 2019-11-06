

CAROL SUSAN WHITNEY (Age 55)



Of Silver Spring, MD, died on October 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on November 9, 1963, in Los Angeles to Thomas A. and Patricia J. Whitney, Carol moved to Maryland in 1981 for college and then settled here.

Carol completed her bachelor's degree in computer science in 1985 at the University of Maryland at College Park, followed by a master's degree in 1994. Her professional interests then turned to neuroscience and cognitive science, in which she earned a doctorate in 2004 and worked as an independent researcher. A primary focus of her research was understanding how the brain encodes the letter order of words during reading, including how this process differs in people with dyslexia.

Carol was a gymnast in her youth and performed sport acrobatics from college until a few weeks before her death, reaching the US National Championships in 1991. She loved being upside down in a handstand. She was a masterful gardener, manipulating shape, movement and texture, while remaining an unrepentant "flower floozy" at heart. She travelled far and wide to see beautiful birds, the more colorful and iridescent, the better.

Carol is survived by her husband of 30 years, A. Udaya Shankar; her siblings, Glen Whitney of Venice, CA and Wayne Whitney of Berkeley, CA; and her son, Naveen Shankar, of Pittsburgh, PA.